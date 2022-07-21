Beulah Land Cowboy Church News

MARTIN (July 17) – Beulah Land Cowboy Church services are being held at the church and online on Roger-Cindy McPeak’s Facebook page. The church lifts up prayer for the nation, Ukraine, Mike Cook, the church and so many others.

On Sunday morning Robert Baker led the music service. Sarah Patel, Kaylin Patel, Matthew Cook and Bro. Roger provided the special music. Eli Duncan will be celebrating a birthday this week. Bro. Roger’s message was titled, “Our Lord’s Mission.” Scriptures were Matthew chapter 4, Luke 4, and Isaiah 51. “Sometimes we know what our mission is, and then we allow Satan to let something or someone interfere with the call.”

Sunday evening Bro. Roger led the music. Specials were by Sarah Patel, Matthew Cook and Bro. Roger. Bro. Roger brought the message from Ezekiel chapter 37. “Spiritual rebirth can miraculously revive us to be what God intends for us to be.”

The Ladies Retreat with be in October this year. The church is collecting money and having a shower for the Agape House. Anyone who wants to help can contact the church membership.