TCAT McKenzie Student Earns Certifications
MCKENZIE (July 8) – Joshua Sills is enrolled in the Information Technology Systems Management program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology McKenzie. His instructor is Tim Fann.
Sills recently received his Security + certification. He also received the Secure Infrastructure Specialist certification for obtaining his A+, Network +, and Security + certifications.
“Congratulations on this achievement,” TCAT representatives noted in a press release.