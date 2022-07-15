 Skip to content

TCAT McKenzie Student Earns Certifications

Joshua Sills

MCKENZIE (July 8) – Joshua Sills is enrolled in the Information Technology Systems Management program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology McKenzie. His instructor is Tim Fann.

Sills recently received his Security + certification. He also received the Secure Infrastructure Specialist certification for obtaining his A+, Network +, and Security + certifications.

“Congratulations on this achievement,” TCAT representatives noted in a press release.

