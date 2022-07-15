Martin Teen Reported Missing, Found Safe

MARTIN (July 6) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert last week in reference to a teenager from Martin reported missing July 6.

On Wednesday, the TBI issued the alert for Trevor Lewis, 14, of Martin, who was last seen earlier that day. Lewis was reported to possibly be in a silver 2003 Chevrolet Malibu. He was described as 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

On Thursday, the TBI reported the vehicle linked to Lewis was located on Highway 79 near Stewart County and the teen was last seen walking close to the Piney Campground area.

Last that day, the TBI shared Lewis was located safely in Stewart County.