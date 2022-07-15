Local Residents Earn Degrees from UT Martin

MARTIN (June 29) – Several Weakley County residents were among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement ceremonies held May 6 and May 7, 2022. UT Martin hosted three in-person commencements to promote safety for graduates and their families while recognizing the class of spring 2022’s accomplishments. Each commencement was livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube for those unable to attend.

The students receiving undergraduate degrees were:

Dresden – Sarah Elizabeth Alford; Rylee Alexis Bell; Anthony William Blaylock; Braden Lee Cooper; Grace Elizabeth Finch; Kimberly N. Grimm; Kinzi Marie Reid; Malinda Mae Riddick; Ashley Marie Taylor; Joshua Taylor Williams; Collin Lee Winstead; Freddie Lee Winstead.

Gleason – Chloe Elizabeth Martin; Daniel Stout Morris; Allyson Kaylee Spain.

Greenfield – Monica B. Black; John R. Brock; Levi Addison Dees; Layla Elle Forsythe; Macy Carroll Garner; Amber Marie Graves; Robert Leroy Gertsch Jr.; Courtney E Hutchison; Sara Ann Elizabeth Pope; Matthew D. Pugh; Bailey Renae Smith; Taylor Brianne Totty.

Martin – Joseph Adcock; Koby Stone Ashmore; William Davis Bratton; Joshua Alan Browning; Amanda K. Camp; Boyd Cameron Campbell; Nicholas C. Carpenter; Camryn Leigh Donavant; James Tyler Earls; Amber Lynne Ferrell; David J. Fieser; Rachel Mae Forrester; Kyle M. Hart; Heath Jackson Hester; Tasharea K. Johnson; Beau Redden Kelly; Meziah Cortez Kennedy; Elizabeth A. Keylon; Casey Joseph Lee; James B. Moore; Harsh Vasudev Patel; Kaylin Maureen Patel; John Kade Pearson; Donovan Rhea Spivey; Madison Elizabeth Vincent; Rachel Anne Vowell; Carly Ann Williamson; Kari Elizabeth Woods; Matthew Casey Wright.

Sharon – Bryan Rogers; Tucker N. Turner.

The students receiving graduate degrees were:

Dresden – Leslie Elaine Bradford; Jessica McBride Browning.

Greenfield – Michael Lynn Galey; Arlene V. Hazlewood.

Martin – William Patrick Bishop; Jessica Renee Gathings; Jacob Robert Last; Michael L. Musser; Daniel Farris Pigg; Brandon Kyle Rogers; Kaitlyn R. Scott; Tamara E. Sterrett; Caitlyn Michelle Williams.

UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of five primary UT campuses, and UT Martin regional centers are located in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville. For more information, visit utm.edu.