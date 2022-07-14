 Skip to content

Simmons Bank Partners with Farmers Market for Family Fun Day

FAMILY FUN DAY – Families gathered at the Dresden Farmers Market on Saturday, July 2, in partnership with Simmons Bank for a day of fun at the Terry Oliver Pavilion. Simmons Bank provided a bounce house, yard games, popsicles, and drinks to those who attended. Also offered were vendors at the Farmers Market, featuring locally-grown produce, baked goods, and crafts. This event offered a cool spot for families wanting to beat the summer heat.

 

Members of Simmons Bank gathered at the Dresden Farmers Market Saturday, July 2, to give families a cool and fun place for children to have fun. Pictured are (L to R) Jeff Capps, Tonya Campbell, Michelle Breaus, Emily Dickers, and Andrea Hughes.

