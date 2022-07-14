Local Library Promoted Summer Reading

BY JASMINE WILLIAMS

jasmine@magicvalleypublishing.com

DRESDEN (July 2) – The Ned Ray McWherter Weakley County Library in Dresden held a party to celebrate the end of this year’s Summer Reading Program. A pizza party, bounce house, and door prizes were available for participants of the program. This year’s program was “Oceans of Possibilities,” which offered different ocean-themed events throughout June with special guests appearing at the library. Smokey Bear, West Tennessee PBS, Josh Pirtle, Mr. Bond and Loral Winn, were some of the many guests who participated in the Dresden library’s program.

Winners of the raffle included listeners, readers, teenagers, and adults: listener Anderson Holt won a sea turtle plush; reader Chelsea Hendricks won sea shells with a talking fish; teen Katelynn G. won a projection light; listeners Blake Scofield and Mack Beal won a T-shirt; readers Zac Castleman and Addison VanMeter also won a T-shirt; teen Katelynn won a puzzle and adult Fay Brock; adult Shirley Petty won the book “Younger You;” teen Scott Burton won some flower and vegetable seeds; reader Grayson Beal won a dark chocolate bar; reader Corbin G. won Dr. Seuss posters; teen Josie Holt won some graphic novels; and listener Sammie Holt won a multi-colored clown fish pack. For the grand prizes: listener Lottie Holt and reader Grayson Beal won Discovery Park of America one-day passes; adult Kimberly Greve won a $100 gift card to Books A Million; teen Scott Burton won a $50 gift card to Books A Million; and reader Bentley VanMeter and listener Rocco Morimanno won a $50 Walmart gift card. The winner of the Guess the Shells in the Jar was Hudson Barker with a guess of 108 and won the jar of shells and a $5 Sonic gift card.

Children’s Librarian Sara Rachels noted, “We had close to 100 people sign up and had 71 adults. The main thing is, for the past two or three years this hasn’t been an in-person event and this is the year to see how things went. I keep calling this the comeback year. We’ve had really good participation this year from the Elementary School and Middle School, they have actually sent some of their Summer Scholars over here and that really helped with program attendance.”

It was noted that there was not as many to participate compared to previous years, especially when compared to pre-Covid years. But the library is hoping that the Summer Reading Program continues to grow and more people get involved. The theme for next year’s Summer Reading Program is, “All Together Now.”