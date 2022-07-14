Branscum Receives Graduate School Diploma

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA (June 28) – Brad Branscum, Vice President, Lender with First Community Bank of the Heartland in Dresden is among the 192 bankers receiving graduation diplomas on June 3, 2022, from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. This three-year program provides courses covering all aspects of banking, economics, and related subjects. Students traveled from twenty-one states to participate in this Session.

Sponsored by 15 southern-state bankers associations in cooperation with the Division of Continuing Education at LSU, the banking school requires attendance on campus for three years, with extensive bank study assignments between sessions. The faculty consists of bankers, business & professional leaders, and educators from all parts of the U.S.

During their three summer sessions at the Graduate School of Banking, students receive 190 hours of classroom instruction, planned evening study, and final examinations at the end of each session.