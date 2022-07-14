Beekeepers and Discovery Park Celebrate Pollinator Week

Discovery Park of America celebrated World Pollinator Week, Saturday, June 25 with activities and booths around the park for attendees to learn about the importance of pollinators. The Northwest Tennessee Beekeepers Association was in attendance and showed the important of bees to the world. Members (L to R) Wilbur Brewer and Steve Biggs showed how bees pollinate, how honey is made, and why bees are very important. World Pollinator Week took place from June 20 to June 26 and is an annual celebration in support of pollinator health. It is a time to raise awareness for pollinators and spread the word about what the community can do to protect them. Popular events include planting for pollinators, hosting garden tours, participating in online bee and butterfly ID workshops, and so much more.