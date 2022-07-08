Two-Vehicle Accident Results in Fatality

Lexington Man Killed, Greenfield Man Airlifted Following Friday Crash

MARTIN (July 1) — According to Martin Police Chief Don Teal, Terry Mask, 64, of Lexington, was killed when the 2000 Peterbilt tractor semi-trailer he was driving collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra truck driven by Joshua Tharp, 34, of Greenfield.

The traffic report indicates that at approximately 10:24 a.m. Friday, July 1, Mask was traveling east on 1445 East Main Street (Highway 431) near the Highway 22 and Highway 45 bypass, while Tharp was westbound in the center turn lane attempting to turn left into a driveway.

Mask reportedly failed to stay in his lane of travel and his tractor-trailer struck Tharp’s pickup in the front-left side, causing the vehicle to spin around counter-clockwise before coming to a rest at the area of impact facing south.

Mask’s vehicle was out of control and continued traveling east, rupturing a fuel tank and running off the left side of the road before coming to rest against a tree. The tractor-trailer then burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Mask, who died as a result of his injuries, was transported from the scene by EMS ground.

Tharp was trapped inside his pickup and had to be extricated for medical treatment. Tharp was then airlifted to a Nashville hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown known at this time.

There were no other occupants involved in the crash.

The road was blocked until 7 p.m. that night.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The primary investigative agency for the crash was the Martin Police Department. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Trae Vaughn, THP Patrolman Cory Sparks, Martin Fire Department personnel, and EMS also worked the scene of the accident.