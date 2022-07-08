TCAT of McKenzie Recognizes Partners, Students

TCAT McKenzie Recognizes Family Business Smith & Sons Heating/Air

Jamie Smith of Smith and Sons Heating/Air was presented with a special award earlier this year. Smith very graciously worked with students in the HVAC program while a search for an instructor was underway. Students were able to receive on-site training while working with the Smiths.

Jamie, his father, Joe, and his son, James, are all graduates from TCAT McKenzie’s HVAC program. Jamie also serves on the advisory board for TCAT McKenzie.

“We are so proud that they are part of the TCAT McKenzie family,” a TCAT press release noted.

Westview Grad Earns Certification

Brian Hicks, a Westview High School graduate, recently received his A+ certification. Hicks was a dual enrollment student until graduation. He is a now a full-time student in the Information Technology Systems Management Program led by Tim Fann.

McKenzie Student Wins Silver at SkillsUSA Nationals

SkillsUSA serves more than 333,527 students and instructors annually. Its vision is to produce highly skilled workforce, providing every member the opportunity for career success.

SkillsUSA held the National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) in Atlanta, Georgia, June 20-24, 2022. Paul Prescott of McKenzie, competed in the SkillsUSA Nationals and brought home the silver medal in the CNC Milling Contest.

Prescott is a student in the Machine Tool Technology program at TCAT McKenzie. His instructor is Zak Crider.