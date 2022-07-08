Local Students Recognized at Universities

Jordan Williams Is APSU 2022 Grad

CLARKSVILLE (June 21) – Austin Peay State University recently recognized Jordan Williams of Greenfield as one of the more than 1,100 graduates to receive degrees at the commencement ceremony on May 6, 2022.

Ainsley Freed Named to Dean’s List at Southeast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI (June 24) – Ainsley Freed of Martin, was named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Weakley County Natives on FHU President’s, Dean’s Lists

HENDERSON (June 30) – Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the spring 2022 semester.

To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

The following students from Weakley County were recognized for this achievement:

Michaela Smith of Martin was named to the Dean’s List and is earning Bachelor of Science in Family Sciences.

Dylan Totty of Martin was named to the Dean’s List and is earning Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

“FHU congratulates all of the students honored during the spring 2022 semester,” a press release noted.

With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, Freed-Hardeman University offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.