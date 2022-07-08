‘Freedom and Fireworks’ Enjoyed by Nursing Home Residents

The members of the Dresden Fire Department helped the team, residents and family members of Weakley County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center outside of Dresden with an early celebration of the Independence Day holiday. Guests were treated to sweets and quality time with their friends and family at Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Friday evening. With the help of firefighters Austin Powell, Chris Cravens, Lyndal Dilday and Patrick Dilday, those on hand were able to enjoy a fireworks display. Recent Dresden High School graduate Nick Skarsten (R) provided a guitar rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the fireworks show kicked off. Austin Powell of the DFD captured the photo on the left, while Skarsten’s dad, Larry of Highway 54 Media, snapped the photo of Nick on the right.