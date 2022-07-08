Correction

Last week’s article on the front page of the Wednesday, June 29 edition about Jerry Simmons’ 60-year career in education titled, “Leader in Education: Celebrating Six Decades,” incorrectly stated: “Dresden Elementary School was built in 1970 with Jerry Simmons as the first principal.”

In 1970, there was only one school in Dresden. It housed grades 1-12. The former K-12 School became grades 1-8. Simmons served as the first principal of Dresden K-8 from 1970 until 1976.

Additionally, the article states Simmons’ son, Michael, and his wife, April, “have a 24-year-old son named, Michael “Luke” Lukas; and a 22-year-old daughter, Lauren Elizabeth.” Actually, Lauren is 25 years old.

Michael, and his wife April, do not have a son named Lukas and a daughter named Lauren. They are the children of Michael and the former Connie Moubray of Palmersville. Michael is now married to the former April Dilday. Connie is married to Thomas Bizzle.

The Enterprise regrets the errors.