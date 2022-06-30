Readers Opinions Sought

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned the historic decision made in the Roe v. Wade case of 1973 concerning the issue of abortion.

As a media outlet, we are in the business of allowing readers to express their opinions as we firmly believe in the First Amendment right granted to citizens of this nation. This issue is one fueled with emotion on both sides of the spectrum. We want to hear from you, our local community members who are readers of this newspaper. How do we move forward in coverage of this issue in a local manner? What topics do you wish to see reported on as it pertains to Weakley County? Let your voices be heard, regardless of where you stand on this subject and what surrounds it. Send your letters, suggestions and opinions to sabrina@magicvalleypublishing.com, call 731-364-2234 or drop them off at our temporary office location, 501 Main St., Martin (Winstead Property Rentals office).

Thank you for your continued support and for trusting us to provide Reliable and Relative community news.

Sabrina Bates

Managing Editor