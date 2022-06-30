More Bang for Your Bucks

Local Fireworks Tents Serve as Fundraisers for Community Organizations

For the last 12 years, WAMCO Fireworks stands have provided partnership opportunities for local youth organizations in Weakley County. Dubbed as a family-owned and operated, WAMCO gives back to its communities by setting up fireworks stands with local athletes and family members in charge of manning the tents in exchange for a portion of proceeds.

In Dresden, the fireworks tent in the E.W. James parking lot, along Highway 22, is a chance for community members to support the Dresden Lions football team and specifically, the Dresden Quarterback Club.

“We hope that the Dresden community will do what it does best and support this tent and program as well as all of our neighbors in Weakley County. WAMCO is truly one of the locally-owned businesses that gives back in a big way and the Dresden Quarterback Club is proud to partner with them,” Quarterback Club President Jennifer Reddick Schlicht noted. In the last two years, WAMCO has donated nearly $10,000 to the Quarterback Club. The goal this year is at least $5,000. Schlicht noted this is one of the largest fundraisers for the local group in support of Dresden Lions football.

The tent in Dresden is open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. through Sunday, July 3 and 8 a.m. until they are sold out on Monday, July 4.

In neighboring Martin, WAMCO Fireworks is offering a tent beside Taco Bell, along University Street, as a fundraiser for the Westview football and Lady Chargers basketball programs, along with the Charger Foundation. Hours of operation in Martin are the same as the above-mentioned.

In Palmersville, the Volunteer Fire Department is once again offering its fireworks sales for community members as a fundraiser for the local fire department. Offering name brands such as Cherry Bomb, Black Cat, Brothers and Hot, all proceeds from the sales benefit the volunteer fire department. The indoor fireworks stand is located at 6303 Palmersville Highway 89 in Palmersville. The department opens its doors from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Tuesday, July 5 for shoppers.