Mayoral Races Peaking Interest

Key Election Dates and Offices

Thursday, August 5

State & Federal Primary

State and County General Election

Early Voting: Friday, July 15 through Saturday, July 30

Voter Registration Deadline: Tuesday, July 5

Primary Election for the Following Offices:

Governor

U.S. House of Representatives

Tennessee Senate (Odd-Numbered Districts)

Tennessee House of Representatives

Republican & Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman

General Election for the Following District & County Seats:

27th Judicial District Chancellor

27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge

27th Judicial District Attorney General

Weakley County Sheriff

Weakley County General Sessions Judge

Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk

Weakley County Mayor

Weakley County Register of Deeds

Weakley County Trustee

Weakley County Commission Seats – Districts 2, 8, 9

Weakley County Constable – Districts 2, 3, 6, 8, 9

Weakley County School Board District 6

Election 2022

Four Seeking Dresden Mayor Seat; Three Seeking Martin Mayor Seat

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (June 23) – With the window opening for petition pick ups for the November 8, 2022, municipal elections, interest in two mayoral races is heating up with the summer temperatures.

Four community members have already picked up petitions to seek the Dresden mayoral seat as the first day to pick them up opened Monday, June 20.

Those potentially seeking the seat of City of Dresden mayor include Brandi George, Mike Vernon, Lyndal Dilday and Jeff Washburn.

George is a veteran and was the first female volunteer firefighter for the City of Dresden.

Dilday serves as an alderman for the City of Dresden.

Washburn currently holds the mayoral seat. He was asked to resign by the Board of Aldermen earlier this month during the city’s monthly board meeting.

In neighboring Martin, three candidates are attempting to throw their names in the hat for the mayoral seat.

Incumbent Mayor Randy Brundige has picked up a petition to keep his seat.

Sammy Liles, a former Martin Police Captain, who is an owner of Skyhawk Nutrition in downtown Martin, has also picked up a petition for the office of Martin mayor.

Gail Stephens is a third potential Martin mayor candidate.

In aldermen race news, Sandra Klutts in Dresden has picked up her petition to keep her seat on the board.

In Greenfield, newcomer Jeff Hansen picked up a petition for an alderman seat.

Martin Ward 1 Alderman Scott Robbins is looking to keep his seat after picking up a petition and Ward 3 Alderman Terry Hankins is also looking to hold his current seat on the board.

All municipal candidates do not declare a political party, seeking office as Independents in Tennessee. Interested candidates have until noon on Thursday, August 18 to submit qualifying petitions. A petition requires signatures of 25 registered voters in the municipality the candidate is seeking office. Candidates will have until noon on Thursday, August 25, to withdraw from a municipal race.

For the November 8, general election, voters will be asked to choose a state governor, U.S. House of Representatives members, Tennessee Senate in odd-numbered districts and members of the Tennessee House of Representatives. State Constitutional amendments will also appear on the November ballot.

In related news, local candidates are gearing up for the Thursday, August 4, county general election. The August election will also serve as the primaries for the above-mentioned state and federal candidates. Tuesday, July 5, is the deadline for voter registration to cast a ballot in the August election. Registered voters may cast a ballot at any polling location in Weakley County on August 4.

Early voting begins Friday, July 15, through Saturday, July 30. Early votes may be cast at the Weakley County Election Commission office, located at 135 S. Poplar St., Ste. A, in Dresden or the Martin Masonic Lodge #551, located on Highway 45 in Martin. Call the Weakley County Election Commission office at 731-364-5564 for additional information.