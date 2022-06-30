County Jail to Be Renovated

Commission opts to fund $5.2 million for the project.

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (June 23) — During Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Commission, members voted in favor of moving forward with a $5.2 million renovation project at the Weakley County Detention Center.

In order to fund the replacement of the badly leaking roof and prevent damage to the interior of the building, as well as to replace old and failing HVAC units, the Commission passed a resolution allocating unused funds remaining in the budget from the courthouse renovation project and borrow the rest.

With this in mind, the Commission approved a resolution authorizing the issuance, sale and payment of capital outlay notes not to exceed $4,800,000. Added to this amount is approximately $400,000 left over from the courthouse renovation project. These two funds are needed to cover the $5.2 million cost for the Detention Center renovations.

Additionally, commissioners approved several year-end financial resolutions to balance the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, by transferring funds from line items with money left over into lines that are coming up short.

FY 2022-2023 Budget

Commissioner Eric Owens, who chairs the Finance, Ways and Means Committee, said, although it is not a certainty, “I’m pretty comfortable saying the tax rate will stay the same.”

Owens stated, once the revenue figures become available at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, he expects that the budget should be completed shortly afterward.

Owens said he wants to give fellow commissioners a chance to look over the revenue and expenditure figures in the proposed budget for four or five days, before voting on the FY 2022-2023 budget. He stated he will be working with the Commissioner to “come up with a game plan.”

According to Owens, developing the Highway Department budget is problematic, because it is so energy dependent and involves the cost of materials and fuel. He noted the skyrocketing inflation makes it difficult to determine what the cost of these essential items will be during FY 2022-2023.

Special Recognitions

In, special recognitions, the Commissioner recognized Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd for being named Trustee of the Year by the Tennessee Trustee’s Association. “Marci has been a dedicated member of the Trustee Board, and recently served as their president,” Bynum said.

“Thank you to the commissioners and my staff, and my wonderful family for their support over the years,” Floyd said.

Floyd was appointed as the Weakley County Trustee on November 1, 2008, and was elected by the public to serve on September 1, 2010. She was re-elected again in August 2014. She has worked for Weakley County Government since March 2000.

New Business

In new business, the commission approved Director of Schools Randy Frazier’s official statutory bond with the term beginning July 1, 2022, and ending July 1, 2023.

A Fiscal Strength and Efficient Government Fiscal Confirmation Letter for 2022 confirming the county has met all ThreeStar Program requirements, was also approved.

Appointments

Mayor Bynum mentioned that Veterans Service Officer Ricky Cobb has submitted a letter of retirement, effective July 25. He explained Cobb is having back surgery. “So, we’ll start the search for a new veterans service officer.”

Commissioners approved the appointment of John Liggett and Ann Marie Norrid, as well as the re-appointment of Lisa Morgan to the Library Board.

Richard Adams and Johnny Vincent were re-appointed to the Weakley County Board of Public Utilities.

Gary Eddings was re-appointed to the Weakley County Health and Safety Standards Board.

Lisa Odle, who currently serves as deputy clerk in the Assessor of Property’s office, was unanimously elected Assessor of Property. Odle replaces David Tuck, who is retiring on June 30. Tuck said, “Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and the staff.”

The commission also approved a list election of notaries public.

Announcements

The next regular meeting is on Thursday, July 28, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m.