Western Region 4-H Horse Show Results

MARTIN (June 10) – Recently, the 4-H Western Region Horse Show was held at the UT Martin Ag Pavilion. On Friday, June 10, the western and speed events took place and Saturday, June 11, the English and Ranch events took place.

Weakley County had four exhibitors participating. Allison Julian competed in the speed events, barrels and poles. She placed 4th and 3rd respectively. Jentry McConnell competed in these events as well and placed 6th and 5th.

On Saturday, Weakley County exhibitors Kami Thomas and Jema Muzzall competed in halter, western, and ranch classes. Kami Thomas placed 1st in halter geldings and in western pleasure. Jema Muzzall placed 1st in halter mares and 2nd in ranch pleasure and ranch horsemanship. Kami Thomas was awarded the High Point award again this year.

The high point award is given to the exhibitor with the highest placings in all of their classes combined. Kami Thomas has won this award four years in a row.