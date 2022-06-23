 Skip to content

Western Region 4-H Horse Show Results

Jema Muzzell placed 1st in halter mares and 2nd in ranch pleasure and horsemanship as part of the Western Region 4-H Horse Show held in the UT Martin Ag Pavilion earlier this month.

(L to R) Allison Julian and Jentry McConnell competed in the speed, barrels and poles events as part of the Western Region 4-H Horse Show held earlier this month in the UT Martin Ag Pavilion. Julian placed 3rd and 4th, while McConnell placed 5th and 6th.

Kami Thomas brought home the High Point award for the fourth year in a row as part of the Western Region 4-H Horse Show held earlier this month in the UT Martin Ag Pavilion. She also placed 1st in halter geldings and western pleasure.

MARTIN (June 10) – Recently, the 4-H Western Region Horse Show was held at the UT Martin Ag Pavilion. On Friday, June 10, the western and speed events took place and Saturday, June 11, the English and Ranch events took place.

Weakley County had four exhibitors participating. Allison Julian competed in the speed events, barrels and poles. She placed 4th and 3rd respectively. Jentry McConnell competed in these events as well and placed 6th and 5th.

On Saturday, Weakley County exhibitors Kami Thomas and Jema Muzzall competed in halter, western, and ranch classes. Kami Thomas placed 1st in halter geldings and in western pleasure.  Jema Muzzall placed 1st in halter mares and 2nd in ranch pleasure and ranch horsemanship.  Kami Thomas was awarded the High Point award again this year.

The high point award is given to the exhibitor with the highest placings in all of their classes combined. Kami Thomas has won this award four years in a row.

