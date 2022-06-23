Trading Post Open to Business

The business community is expanding in Gleason with the recent opening of Tumbleweeds Trading Post. The shop held a grand opening/ribbon cutting last month and welcomed business leaders and members of the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce. Kim Stout and Becky Wilkey are the shop owners. The Trading Post features a wide selection of products by a variety of vendors who cosign to sell their goods. Tumbleweeds offers trade days, giveaways, antiques, collectibles, home décor and so much more. Stop by and spend a day with them to shop until you drop for items that you didn’t realize you could live without until you spot them at Tumbleweeds. They are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tumbleweeds is located at 547 E. Union St., Gleason (the former home of Dollar General). Visit Tumbleweeds Trading Post on Facebook. For more information, call 731-681-0600 or email tumbleweedstrading@gmail.com.