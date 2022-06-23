Retired Teachers Association Meeting

The West Tennessee Retired Teachers Association held its May 2022 meeting at the Martin Public Library. President Daisy Cleaves of the WTRTA and Wanda Powell, president of the Weakley County Retired Teachers, collaborated to host this meeting. Fifty-seven members were in attendance to enjoy speaker, Mike Barker, and to elect officers for the next biennium. WCRTA was well represented by its members. Barker, who sits on the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System Board, gave information concerning investments and allocations of the TCRS funds. The following officers were installed to represent WTRTA for 2022-2024 (L to R) Rose Anderson, President; Charles Green, President-Elect; Almeda Cannon Luster, Secretary; and Daisy Cleaves, Treasurer. A box lunch was catered by Simply Southern of Gleason. Martin Public Library received a nice donation from WTRTA.