Realtor Opens Office in Downtown Sharon

Jennifer Hamlin has taken a step to enhance her realtor services and expanded on her real estate license with the renovation and opening of office space in downtown Sharon. She is a licensed agent/broker with ties to the local community. Hamlin and her newest agent, Joan Mouser, who is a lifelong resident of Obion County (L). Together, they offer real estate services in several counties including Weakley, Obion, Madison and Gibson. The team hosted a ribbon cutting/grand opening and welcomed other business leaders and members of the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce last month to its location at 147 E. Main St., in Sharon. Visit Hamlin Real Estate on Facebook, or call 731-456-2508 for more information. Photo courtesy of Tammy Morgan