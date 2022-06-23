Mallory Awarded AGD Foundation Scholarship

MURRAY, KENTUCKY (June 10) – Darla Mallory of Dresden was awarded an Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Mallory, the daughter of Claude and Donna Mallory, will receive a scholarship as a result of her academic success, volunteer activities and involvement with the Alpha Gamma Delta International Women’s Fraternity at Murray State University.

Mallory is studying Postsecondary Education Administration and anticipates graduating in 2023 with her master’s degree. As a member of Alpha Gamma Delta, she served as both the Director of Leadership and Ritual Guard. She was a member of the Marguerite Shepard Initiative Academic Honor Society and was able to assist in raising more than $50,000 for efforts to fight hunger and food insecurity.

She has volunteered at various nonprofit organizations in the local Murray community and has received many awards for her participation in community service events and activities. Mallory was actively involved in her undergraduate chapter from 2019-2022; she recently went alum from Alpha Gamma Delta and has since continued to stay involved in other professional and community organizations like the Southern Association for College Student Affairs and the Tennessee Teen Institute (sponsored by the Jackson Area Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency).

Scholarships are awarded annually to initiated collegiate and alumnae members of Alpha Gamma Delta for undergraduate and graduate studies. Scholarship applicants must be an undergraduate junior or senior, or a graduate student for the Fall academic term and enrolled full-time in an academic program as conferred by the institution. Last year, the 2021-2022 academic year, saw $228,750 in scholarships awarded to 159 women from the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation.

“The Foundation is proud to award this scholarship to Darla Mallory,” states Julie Waitman, Executive Director of the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation. “Through her participation in Alpha Gamma Delta, she can grow her voice and influence, and positively shape the trajectory of her life. Through the generous support of our donors, the Foundation is honored to contribute to her academic success.”

The Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation was established in 1962 as a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization. The Foundation’s mission is to “impact and enrich our communities by providing essential support for education, philanthropy and leadership.” For more information, visit the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation’s website at www.alphagammadeltafoundation.org.