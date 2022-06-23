Local Students Earn WCYP Scholarships

Weakley County Young Professionals is an organization whose values are centered around CONNECT, GROW, AND SERVE. What better way to celebrate future community leaders and young professionals than investing in their higher education in their own county. This year marks the third year that the organization has been able to award $4,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors attending UT Martin in the fall.

One graduating senior from each high school in Weakley County received a $1,000 scholarship. These scholarships are made possible by the dedication of its members, local businesses and community partnerships that support the organization’s fundraising efforts throughout the year.

Students apply for the scholarship through the UTM Aviator system. In addition to choosing to further their education at UTM, those qualifying must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher and demonstrate a strong involvement in serving their school and community. This year’s recipients have displayed these characteristics along with so many others.

Weakley County Young Professionals congratulates this year’s winners and wishes them much success as they embark on their next journey.

2022 scholarship recipients are:

Dresden – Parker Ferrell;

Gleason – Tallon Legens;

Greenfield – Paige Glisson; and

Westview – Brice Cook.