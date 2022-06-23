Capps and Barnett to Wed

The parents of Zack Capps and Patricia Barnett are announcing the couple’s upcoming marriage.

The ceremony will be June 23, 2022, at Southern Charm Event Venue in Troy, Tennessee.

The music will begin at 6 p.m., with an inside ceremony at 6:30 p.m. and reception to follow.

Patricia is the daughter of Patrick and Amy Barnett. She is a 2015 graduate of Dresden High School and 2016 graduate of TCAT McKenzie.

Zack is the son of Calvin and Lisa Capps and Kristie and Junior Burris. Zack is a 2012 graduate of Dresden High School.