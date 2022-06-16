ShopLocal – Small Business Spotlight: Lura Lee’s of Paris

With a past in pharmacy and gift shops, couple Randall and Debra Perkins offer more than 50 years of serving customers.

Lura Lee’s of Paris, a gift shop and boutique on East Washington Street in Paris, has a colorful history. Randall’s parents owned Perkins Drugs and Gifts in Paris. When his parents retired, he and his wife purchased the business and decided to expand after a few years. Randall was outgrowing the space for the pharmacy while Debra outgrew the gift section and expansion was surely needed for the small business. As luck would have it, the building beside the couple’s business became available and that became Lura Lee’s of Paris.

Debra (Walker) Perkins is a native of Dresden, where her mother owned and operated Mary Lee’s Variety while she was growing up. Debra’s mother’s middle name was “Lee.” Randall’s mother’s middle name is “Lura.” The couple merged the two names in honor of their mothers who had several decades of gift shop experience between them and Lura Lee’s was created.

“We treat you like family and not just a customer,” Debra shared.

The gift shop is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lura Lee’s is located at 112 East Washington St. in Paris, Tennessee. Baby and bridal registries are available, along with a variety of gift ideas. They also offer engraving on cutting boards, cups, picture frames and more.

Find the gift shop on Instagram and Facebook. Give Debra a call at 731-407-9400.