MPS April 2022 Charger Students

MPS APRIL SECOND-GRADE CHARGERS – Martin Primary School recognized its Charger Students (Student of the Month) from each classroom for April 2022. Charger students exhibit good behavior and character and are a role model for other students. Pictured above are second-grade Charger students (L to R) Zari Thomas from Kim Castleman’s room, Lane Oglesby from Rachel Cooper’s room, Ezra Hernandez from Nicki Moore’s room, Jalynn Tisdale from Riley Parker’s room, Jordyn Stephens from Angela Sams’ room, and Talaya Brown from Alison Whaley-Crotts’ room.
MPS APRIL FIRST-GRADE CHARGERS – Martin Primary School recognized its Charger Students (Student of the Month) from each classroom for April 2022. Charger students exhibit good behavior and character and are a role model for other students. Pictured above are first-grade Charger students (L to R) Roman Moore from Darian Black’s room, Jaxon Allen from Rachel Fowler’s room, Nevada Belt from Lori Grissom’s room, Alani Elliott from Miranda Jones’ room, Amari Bransford from Elisabeth Kesterson’s room, and Paisley Dodd from Ginger Liles’ room.
MPS APRIL KINDERGARTEN CHARGERS – Martin Primary School recognized its Charger Students (Student of the Month) from each classroom for April 2022. Charger students exhibit good behavior and character and are a role model for other students. Pictured above are kindergarten Charger students (L to R) Bailynn Smith from Brook Allen’s room, Phoebe Virgin from Lauren Campbell’s room, Sawyer Ables from Emily Fowler’s room, Aria Jones from Becky Jackson’s room, Sebastian Atwell from Aubrey Ricketts’ room, Hudson Bane from Latessia Shane’s room, Yei’Lani Payne from Alex Smith’s room, and Hope Andrews from Michelle Vincent’s room.
MPS APRIL PRE-K CHARGERS – Martin Primary School recognized its Charger Students (Student of the Month) from each classroom for April 2022. Charger students exhibit good behavior and character and are a role model for other students. Pictured above are pre-k Charger students (L to R) Amelia Stoots from Kendall Wylie’s room and Paisley Daniel from Taylor Zantop’s room.