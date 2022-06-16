Martin Man Arrested on Drug, Weapon Charges

MARTIN (June 11) — A Martin man was arrested over the weekend on assorted drug and weapons charges.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joseph Curtis White, 20, of Oxford Street in Martin on charges of: possession of Schedule VI for the intent to resell; possession of a weapon during commission of a crime; driving on a suspended license (3rd offense); speeding; no proof of insurance; and violation of the loud music law.

According to a Sheriff’s report, at 8:56 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings clocked a vehicle traveling 35 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone on Jackson Street in Martin that was playing extremely loud music.

Deputy Eddings stopped the vehicle as it turned onto Cleveland Street and then came into contact with the driver, Joseph White.

After a license check on White, dispatch advised the deputy White was driving on a suspended driver’s license out of Obion County.

Deputy Eddings says when he spoke with White, “I detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. I asked White how much marijuana was inside the vehicle, and he stated ‘just a little bit’ and pointed to the driver’s door. I then looked inside the driver side window and noticed a half-smoked blunt and a Glock handgun with a high-capacity magazine. I immediately drew my weapon and held White at gunpoint, then requested backup. I took possession of the weapon and placed White under arrest, as backup arrived.”

The pistol was a 9 mm Glock model 45, with a high-capacity magazine that holds 22 rounds, and there was another round in the chamber for a total of 23 rounds.

An inventory of the vehicle also revealed more than an ounce of marijuana in a Crown Royal bag and $1,115 in cash, and some plastic bags.

Deputy Eddings then read White his Miranda Rights and had the wrecker tow the vehicle from the scene.

White was transported to the jail and booked in the above charges, and was released on bond the next day.