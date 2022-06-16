Local Students Named to Dean’s List, Graduate from TTU

COOKEVILLE (June 1) – Tennessee Technological University has announced students named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list, which includes students from Weakley County.

The dean’s list recognizes academic performers across the university’s eight academic colleges and schools. To be included on the list, a student must attend the university full time and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.1 on the 4.0 scale.

Among local recipients are Chase D. Colotta, Spencer H. Legins and Kizer Parker Riley.

Tennessee Technological University has also announced students earning degrees in the university’s Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies.

Among those graduates, Spencer H. Legins of Weakley County earned a degree.

