Local Students Finish UT Martin Vet Tech Program

Sarah Alford of Dresden, and Brennan Brown of Martin, recently completed the University of Tennessee at Martin Veterinary Health Technology Program’s academic requirements and are now qualified to complete a six-week field internship with a veterinary clinic or research facility. Alford also received an award May 6 during the Program’s pinning ceremony for receiving the highest GPA. For more information about the UT Martin Veterinary Health Technology Program, contact Dr. Jason Roberts, professor of animal science and director of the Veterinary Health Technology Program, at jrober29@utm.edu or 731-881-7952.