FEMA Disaster Recovery Update for Tennessee

TENNESSEE (June 8) – FEMA provided assistance for three disaster declarations in Tennessee in the last several months, including severe storms and flooding on August 21, 2021, in middle Tennessee, and a tornado outbreak on December 10-11, 2021, in middle and west Tennessee. FEMA is also providing assistance to reimburse for emergency protective measures and repair damaged infrastructure for a severe winter storm in west Tennessee on February 3-4, 2022.

Disaster Assistance for Severe Storms and Flooding on Aug. 21, 2021. (DR-4609-TN)

As of June 4, 2022, the following Individual Assistance has been distributed to residents in the designated counties of Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys.

Individuals and Households Program: $8 million

Housing Assistance: $6.1 million

Other Needs Assistance: $1.8 million

Low-interest loans from the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) to homeowners, renters and businesses: $14.7 million.

As of June 6, 2022, $24.6 million in Public Assistance has been obligated to help state and local governments pay for debris removal, emergency measures and infrastructure repair.

This includes $10.5 million obligated to renovate the Acme Boot Company Factory into a temporary school facility for elementary and middle school students in Humphreys County.

The town of Waverly was awarded a $4,500 grant to enforce building codes and floodplain management regulations. It is the second community in the country under Section 1206 of the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 to benefit from this program. Eligible work for reimbursement may include:

Costs for reviewing and processing building and floodplain management permits and plans.

Hiring, training and supervising staff — including overtime for budgeted employees and straight and overtime for unbudgeted employees and extra hires.

Inspecting structures

Preparing cost information for substantial damage determinations.

Disaster Assistance for Tornado Outbreak on December 10-11, 2021. (DR-4637-TN)

As of June 4, 2022, the following Individual Assistance has been distributed to affected residents in the designated counties of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson.

Individuals and Households Program: $1.3 million

Housing Assistance: $1.1 million

Other Needs Assistance: $214,000

Low-interest loans from the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) to homeowners, renters and small businesses: $7.8 million

As of June 6, 2022, $2.1 million in Public Assistance has been obligated to help state and local governments pay for debris removal, emergency measures and infrastructure repair.

Disaster Assistance for Severe Winter Storm on February 3-4, 2022. (DR-4645-TN)

As of June 6, 2022, $874,300 in Public Assistance has been obligated to help state and local governments in Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley counties pay for debris removal, emergency measures and infrastructure repair.

