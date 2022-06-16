Carroll County to Host Bassmaster Junior National Championship

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA — Talented young anglers from across the country will converge on Huntingdon, Tenn., July 29-30 for the 2022 Bassmaster Junior National Championship for second- through eighth-grade anglers. This will mark the seventh year that Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake, the largest man-made lake in West Tennessee, has hosted the Bassmaster Junior National Championship.

“We are excited to once again be hosting the Bassmaster Junior National Championship,” said Brad Hurley, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. “We are working with our team to make the 2022 Championship the best ever.”

As many as 70 youth teams are expected to compete for the junior championship crown after qualifying for the tournament through four Opens held on Florida’s Harris Chain of Lakes, Alabama’s Lewis Smith Lake, Arkansas’s Norfork Lake and Michigan’s Saginaw Bay.

“I think people will be amazed, not only by the knowledge these young anglers have of the sport, but by the size of the fish they bring to the scales,” said Glenn Cale, B.A.S.S. Nation tournament manager — College, High School and Junior. “What they know and how they perform at such a young age really shows how the sport of competitive bass fishing is evolving — and gives us a good idea of the kind of competition we’ll see at the higher ranks in the future.”

In 2021, Bo Hollen and Ari Clark of West Virginia’s Mon Valley Bassmasters took home the title with a two-day total of 19 pounds, 11 ounces. Hollen and Clark, who competed in their first Junior National Championship in 2019, were honored during the Night of Champions at the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

Each two-angler team is accompanied by a coach who runs the boat and can give advice on fishing techniques and patterns.

The Bassmaster Junior Series National Championship is being hosted by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the 515,000-member organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), TV show, radio show, social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.