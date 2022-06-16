Big Cypress Tree State Park Offering Activities

GREENFIELD (June 13) – The Big Cypress Tree State Park, located outside of Greenfield, is a packed summer planned for community members. The weekend events are free to the public and planned with the whole family in mind. Events include guest speakers, special presentations and helpful tips for enjoying the great outdoors. Here is a list of activities slated for Father’s Day weekend:



FRIDAY, JUNE 17TH

11 a.m. – 10 Essentials for Hiking – Meet in Playground Parking Lot

– Join seasonal interpreter Taylor and learn about the 10 essentials you should always carry in your pack when you go hiking.

1:30 p.m. – Snakes of Big Cypress – Meet at Outdoor Classroom

– Join seasonal interpreter Taylor to learn about some of the different snakes found at Big Cypress Tree, why snakes are important to the environment, and how to identify venomous vs. nonvenomous snakes. She’ll also introduce you to our newest park resident, Cornflake the corn snake!

3 p.m. – Our State Reptile: There’s No Place Like Home – Meet at Outdoor Classroom

– What do Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and our state reptile have in common? Join seasonal interpreter Taylor at the outdoor classroom to find out!

4:30 p.m. – Plant Hike – Meet in Playground Parking Lot

– Get an introduction to plants with seasonal interpreter Taylor. This hike will be of easy difficulty and focus on the identification of common flowers and trees. Meet in the playground parking lot. Bug spray and water are encouraged. Optional items include walking sticks and field guides.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18TH

7:30 a.m. – Bird Hike – Meet in Playground Parking Lot

– Get an introduction to backyard birding with seasonal interpreter Taylor. This hike will be of easy difficulty and focus on sound identification of common birds. Meet in the playground parking lot. Bug spray and water are encouraged. Optional items include walking sticks, field guides and binoculars.

10 a.m. – Our State Reptile: There’s No Place Like Home – Meet at Outdoor Classroom

– What do Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and our state reptile have in common? Join seasonal interpreter Taylor at the outdoor classroom to find out!

1 p.m. – Bees in the Park – Meet at Visitors Center

– What is the buzz at Big Cypress? Bees of course! Learn the life cycle and habits of native bees and honeybees at the park. You will also get an introduction to the park’s apiary. This program will require a small amount of hiking of easy difficulty. Not recommended for those allergic to bees. Meet at the outdoor classroom next to the park office.

2:30 p.m. – Park Scavenger Hunt – Meet in Swing Set Parking Lot

– Join seasonal interpreter Taylor for a scavenger hunt around the park! The scavenger hunt will focus on history of the park as well as some of our beautiful nature features. Perfect for all ages. Meet in the swing set parking lot to get your scavenger hunt card and marker, you will also need a phone or camera to take pictures of some of your finds. Closed toed shoes, bug spray and water are all encouraged.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19TH – FATHER’S DAY

8:30 a.m. – Father’s Day Campfire Breakfast & Bird Watching – Meet at Fire Pit – Paid Program $10

– Join us for a campfire breakfast and bird watching Father’s Day morning. While we let the coffee percolate, we’ll cook up some bacon, eggs, and pancakes over the campfire. We’ll also set up the spotting scope to observe the birds around the edge habitat of the group camp. This program costs $10 and requires registration, limit of 10 visitors. Visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/big-cypress-tree and click on upcoming events to register today!

10:30 a.m. – Plant Hike – Meet in Playground Parking Lot

– Get an introduction to plants with seasonal interpreter Taylor. This hike will be of easy difficulty and focus on the identification of common flowers and trees. Meet in the playground parking lot. Bug spray and water are encouraged. Optional items include walking sticks and field guides.

1:30 p.m. – Our State Reptile: There’s No Place Like Home – Meet at Outdoor Classroom

– What do Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and our state reptile have in common? Join seasonal interpreter Taylor at the outdoor classroom to find out!

3:00 p.m. – Pelt Station – Meet at Visitors Center

– Seasonal interpreter Taylor will be set up at the picnic shelter for an hour showing off the pelts and skulls of some of the mammals found at Big Cypress Tree State Park.

The state park is located at 295 Big Cypress Rd., Greenfield.