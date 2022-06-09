Wreaths Across America Volunteers Commemorate National Flag Week and Flag Day

NORTHWEST TENNESSEE (June 2) – National Flag Week is the week in which National Flag Day, June 14, occurs. Local coordinators for Wreaths Across America (WAA) and volunteers want to utilize this week to honor the flag, as well as the men and women who have served this country. This year, National Flag Week is June 12-18.

On Monday, June 13, local WAA coordinators and volunteers will begin the week with a flag folding ceremony in front of the Weakley County Courthouse. Area veterans and auxiliary members will fold an American Flag and identify what each fold represents. The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. with a brief introduction.

Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. (ET) WAA staff, volunteers, and supporters line Route 1 in Columbia Falls, Maine, with patriotic Americans waving the American Flag. This Tuesday tradition has been taking place every week since 2019 when the national nonprofit took over the event from the Freeport Flag Ladies who waved the American Flag each week for 18 years starting on 9/11. The flag waving is broadcasted live on the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, local WAA volunteers are joining the effort in commemoration of Flag Day. Coordinators and volunteers will be in front of Union City Baptist Temple, Crank’d Garage in Martin, and in the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden.

Community members are invited to stand outside and join them in waving a flag during the 8 a.m. hour. WAA will have flags at these locations for those who are present.

Linda Smith, Location Coordinator for Eastside, Sunset and Beulah Cemeteries stated, “If anyone who wishes to participate is unable to get to the designated sites, they should feel free to stand in their own front yard, and wave an America flag during the hour.”

Smith continued, “We encourage volunteers and supporters to join us in honoring our flag and all who have served to protect us.”

Participants are encouraged to take videos and pictures of their participation in the flag waving and share them with Wreaths Across America, their family, and their friends. This effort is meant to help REMEMBER our nation’s heroes, HONOR their sacrifices and TEACH the next generation that it is ok to wave a flag and be proud of your country while showing honor and respect for those who have helped protect our freedom. Please use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America official social media channels. Locally, you are urged to send them to lin_lees@hotmail.com or grmysue76@gmail.com for use on the local WAA coordinators’ various media sites.

Community members can sponsor a wreath for $15 to support (Eastside, Sunset, Beulah Cemeteries) at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TNECMT. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TNECMT.