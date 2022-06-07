Dresden Board Calls for Mayor’s Resignation

BY DAVID FISHER

DRESDEN (June 6) — Sparks flew during the regular monthly meeting of the Dresden City Board on Monday, June 6, 2022, when a local woman leveled accusations against Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn over shutting down the city’s Facebook page. The mayor described the posts made by the woman and several others as unsubstantiated lies being posted on the site concerning himself and his wife. Additionally, the board approved a resolution, on a split vote, calling for the mayor to resign.

Resolution Calling For Mayor’s Resignation

Alderwoman Sandra Klutts read a resolution she prepared listing her grievances, which states the following in part: “Mayor Jeff Washburn had the buildings on the south side of the court square demolished. However, he did not get any signed authorization from the property owners to do that.

“I think Mayor Washburn has shown negligence in areas we should have issued paperwork, and wasteful with the city’s money. I think he has acted in an irresponsible way. Therefore, I propose he be censured, and for the reasons stated above, ask for his resignation.”

Mayor Washburn responded to comments made by Klutts regarding the additional set of drawings by saying, “Each of those were made at the request of the city board. There had to be a starting point for proposals, and that starting point was the first set of drawings. You may recall that Alderman Anderson requested we have a second set of drawings made to reflect some changes. We also had a set of drawings made to reflect a two-story (building) at the request of this board. That money was the result of this board requesting those additional drawings be made. ”

Concerning restarting the city’s Facebook page, the Mayor Washburn said, “I am the chief executive officer of this city, and you, as aldermen, do not have the authority to take away the administrative functions of the mayor. That is an issue that will come out in state law, as well as our charter. And, I’m telling you, I do not believe you have the legal authority to cancel any of the administrative functions of the city’s mayor.”

Alderwoman Klutts made a motion to approve the resolution, which received a second by Alderman Dilday, and passed 5 to 1. Those voting in favor of the motion were: alderpersons – Gwin Anderson, Ralph Cobb, Lyndal Dilday, Sandra Klutts and Willie Parker. However, Alderman Kenneth Moore voiced a resounding “No” vote.

In response to the vote, Mayor Washburn said, “I’ll do what I need to do.”

