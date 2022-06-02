Westview Students Earn Life-Saving Certifications

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

MARTIN (May 17) – Tennessee requires public high school juniors and seniors to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training at least once before graduating. At Westview, health science teachers took that one step further and provided students the opportunity to be certified in CPR. Health Science teachers Jessica McGuffin and Carolyn Glover report that this year, 84 students completed the certification.

To fulfill the state requirement and give health science students additional experience, HOSA officers and older students from health science classes also assumed responsibility to instruct all freshman in wellness classes on how to administer CPR. The students prepared a lesson plan, PowerPoint presentation, handout, and Kahoot learning game on the life-saving technique that helps maintain blood flow to the brain and heart in an emergency.

Students earning the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR AED certification on how to give CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a safe, timely, and effective manner were: Lakyn Rogers, Abbi Brahen, Jacob Dunphy, Luke Stephenson, Caden Caldwell, Chris Presepio, Anna Payne, Emma Simpson, Akeyla Williams, Marianne Moore, Angel Cole, Deborah Shaw, Kiersten Wilson, Kaylin Pham, McCall Sims, Alexis Evans, Akeisha Chua, Nate Wykoff, Nastasia Smith, Mayra Chandler, Maddox Finney, Cayden Davis, Aiden Long, Ruby Smith, Savannah Hagan, Zoe Wicker, Tabitha Maddox, Abbi Mcgehee, Addison Galey, Brayden Davis, Kaitlyn Leslie, Kadence McDade, Marion Norton, Selena Hernandez, Sadie Havrila, Emma Tinkle, Ashlee Carter, Aniston Carter, Emma Jackson, Seth Oskay, and Ryniah Dickerson.

Students earning certification in AHA’s Basic Life Support learned to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Westview students receiving this certification were: Garner Anderson, Luke Bean, James Baxter, Bryce Garner, Allison Paschall, Eli Garcia, Anna Jo Smith, Lauren Merritt, Channing Covington, Abigail Scherfel, Abbi Woods, Courtney Connell, Ahyania Ivory, Noelle Ingram, Taniyah Bailey, Keniyah Holmes, Santana Ligons, Peyton Lester, Hannah Harrell, Abby Gunter, Clint Pierpoint, Haley Simmons, Ena Abad, Natalie Williams, Gloria Hogan, Taylor Davis, Ashton Kenshner, Adyson Diehl, Kylee Alexander, John Clark Perry, Jaslyn Hayes, Arianna Garner, Zabarie Pinkins, Maddox Bullion, Hayden Smith, Sara Goad, Lexie Jones, Emma Barner, Jose Morales, Taliyah Gunn, Destiny Bray, Dalton Davis, Addie Roberts, Wren Adkins, Jack Wiley, Jiovani Garcia, Gionna Ray, and Abby Winston.