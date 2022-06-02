Weakley County Class of 2022 Taking Next Steps

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

WEAKLEY COUNTY (May 24) – On Friday evening, May 20, 12 years of education (and for pre-K and kindergarteners, even more) ended for Weakley County’s Class of 2022.

The graduating seniors leave with more than $5.2 million in scholarships. Dresden High School graduates received $1.3 million, Gleason $713,686, Greenfield $845,000, and Westview $2,345,034.

A tally of future plans reveals 51 immediately entering the workforce, 146 attending universities or community colleges, 34 heading to technical schools, and 8 serving in the military.

“We both congratulate the Class of 2022 for all they’ve achieved and look forward to seeing what they will do next,” said Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier. “While we recognize those plans may mean leaving us for a while, of course, we would like to see them eventually choose Weakley County as their home, investing in our communities, and supporting our schools just as Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Sharon, Martin, and the surrounding area have supported them.”