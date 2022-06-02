 Skip to content

Weakley County Class of 2022 Taking Next Steps

| |

Gleason School had 27 students don caps and gowns on Friday. Three will go directly to the workforce, one to the military, eight to trade school and 15 to universities. Almost $714,000 in scholarships were distributed to graduates.

UTM’s Dr. Keith Carver addressed the more than 100 graduates who attended the ceremony at Westview on Friday evening. The Westview Class of 2022 includes 14 who are entering the workforce, 4 who are heading to the military, 5 going to trade school, and 74 who will be attending universities. The class total for scholarships exceeded $2,345, 000.

Of the 73 Dresden High graduates, 23 are immediately filling employment opportunities, 2 are entering the military, 37 will be attending college, and 11 are going to technical schools. The class garnered more than $1.3 million in scholarships. Photo courtesy of Savannah Smiles Photography

Greenfield School heard from State Representative (and parent) Tandy Darby at the graduation of the Class of 2022. The class of 42 students will now see 11 enter the workforce, 1 go into military service, 10 attend trade school and 20 head to university classes. They received $845,000 in scholarships.

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

WEAKLEY COUNTY (May 24) – On Friday evening, May 20, 12 years of education (and for pre-K and kindergarteners, even more) ended for Weakley County’s Class of 2022.

The graduating seniors leave with more than $5.2 million in scholarships. Dresden High School graduates received $1.3 million, Gleason $713,686, Greenfield $845,000, and Westview $2,345,034.

A tally of future plans reveals 51 immediately entering the workforce, 146 attending universities or community colleges, 34 heading to technical schools, and 8 serving in the military.

“We both congratulate the Class of 2022 for all they’ve achieved and look forward to seeing what they will do next,” said Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier. “While we recognize those plans may mean leaving us for a while, of course, we would like to see them eventually choose Weakley County as their home, investing in our communities, and supporting our schools just as Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Sharon, Martin, and the surrounding area have supported them.”

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment