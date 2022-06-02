Lions Say No to Drugs

The Dresden Middle School 5th grade DARE graduation was held on Thursday, May 19. There were 88 students who graduated from the program. Graduates came from Brittany Forrester, Sheena Scott, Susan Kendall, and Rachel Winstead’s homeroom classes. Lieutenant Bryan R. Chandler of the Dresden Police Department ran the DARE program this year. He gave thanks to all the teachers and Principal David Lewellen for letting him teach the program. His speech to those who graduated concluded with “Remember students, always be safe and responsible, make healthy decisions, and eat your green vegetables.” Pictured (Top to Bottom) Brittany Forrester’s Homeroom Class, Rachel Winstead’s Homeroom Class, Sheena Kendall’s homeroom class, and Susan Kendall’s homeroom class.