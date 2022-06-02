Greenfield Approves Beer Ordinance On First Reading 

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

GREENFIELD (May 10) — Some of the major topics of discussion, during the regular monthly meeting of the Greenfield City Board on May 10, included: a revised beer ordinance; the second reading of the FY 2022-2023 budget; the purchase of property owned by Larry Pentecost for the purpose of industrial development; the proposed purchase of the old Simmons Bank Building; a bid submitted for sandblasting and repainting the city’s train caboose display; and department reports.

Beer Ordinance

A proposed Beer Ordinance, tabled during the board’s April 12 meeting, was placed back on the floor for the board’s consideration.

When discussion on the Beer Ordinance resumed, the board was sharply divided over the issue.

Additionally, pleas were made by several local citizens, for the board to consider the moral objections to making beer more accessible. Local citizens who spoke in opposition to the beer ordinance included: Phil Mitchell; Pastor Brent Arnold; Pastor Wendell Jellison; and Steven Tate, owner of Tate’s Family Foods.

The Beer Ordinance, as amended, reduces the minimum distance between businesses selling, manufacturing or storing beer and a church or school from 2,000 ft. to 200 ft. and specifies the distance be measured “from property line to property line”.

Following debate, the beer ordinance passed on first reading by a vote of four to three, with alderpersons Bobby Morris, James Roy Pope, Mark Galey, and Kelly Keylon voting yes; alderpersons Leanna Stephenson, Don Allen, and Chris Turbyville voting against the ordinance; and with Donald Ray High being absent.

Before going into effect, the amended beer ordinance must be approved on second and third reading. Additionally, there must be a public hearing prior to final passage of the amendment.

A proposed liquor referendum, which was voted down at last month’s meeting, was not reintroduced for the board’s further consideration.

2nd Reading of FY 2022-2023 Budget

The board unanimously approved the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 on second reading.

At the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, the governing body estimates balances as follows:

General Fund = $1,093,084

Drug Control Fund = $30,120

State Street Aid Fund = $148,331

Sanitation = $181,716

Water and Sewer Fund = $4,883,704

The budget for FY 2022-2023 shows projected revenues in the General Fund totaling $1,266,272 and total appropriations of $1,260,486, leaving $5,786. The beginning cash balance amounts to $1,087,298 and the ending cash balance is $1,093,084.

The projected revenues in the Drug Control Fund total $3,060 and expenditures amount to $1,000. The beginning cash balance is estimated at $28,060 and ending cash balance amounts to $30,120.

Total cash receipts in the State Street Fund amounts to $76,900 and total appropriations are projected to be $69,500. The beginning cash balance is $140,931 and ending cash balance amounts to $148,331.

In the Solid Waste/Sanitation Fund, total cash receipts are projected to be $175,250 and total appropriations are estimated to be $161,000.

The Water and Sewer Fund shows total revenues of $646,550 and total appropriations in the amount of $635,430. The beginning cash balance equals $4,872,584 and ending cash balance is projected to be $4,883,704.

The budget shows no bonded or other indebtedness in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

During the coming fiscal year, the budget lists two major capital projects – $40,000 for street paving and $40,000 for a Parks and Recreation Capital Project. Both of these improvements to the city’s infrastructure will be paid for out of appropriations and without the use of financed or grant funding.

The ordinance must be approved on first, second and third readings, and be open to citizens’ input at a public hearing, before final passage.

Greenfield Industrial Board

Under new business, the board approved a resolution confirming support for a Tennessee Valley Authority InvestPrep grant application and related commitment of funding.

The resolution states the TVA InvestPrep Program is an innovative, market-driven, investment program designed to improve sites and facilities in the Valley, allowing TVA communities to become more competitive in their efforts to attract new jobs and capital investment and TVA desires to partner with communities that invest in themselves by leveraging local, regional, state, federal, and/or private participation to achieve maximum results through collaboration.

The resolution notes the City of Greenfield, Tennessee, the Industrial Development Board of the City of Greenfield and Weakley County Joint Economic Development Corporation proposes to apply for an InvestPrep Grant for funding and support for the purchasing of the option on a 46-acre parcel, Number 138.040, that will benefit all of the residents in the City of Greenfield for future economic development.

It further states the City of Greenfield and/or the Industrial Board of the City of Greenfield will provide local financial support in conjunction for 30 percent of the grant amount through a loan or a local revolving loan fund.

The resolution authorizes Justin Crice, CEO of Weakley County Joint Economic Development Corporation, on behalf of the City of Greenfield and the Industrial Development Board of the City of Greenfield, execute and submit an application with the appropriate assurances for TVA InvestPrep, requesting the amount of $276,000 for the purchase of the property known as the Pentecost tract (Parcel Number 138.040), and that the City of Greenfield and/or Industrial Development board of the City of Greenfield, will be responsible for the local share equal to $82,800 to be provided for the project through a loan or a local revolving loan fund.

Mayor McAdams and Industrial Development Board Chairman Mike Biggs, are designated and appointed as financial officer(s) under the terms and pursuant to the Tennessee Code Annotated, as amended, and to perform on behalf of the City of Greenfield, Tennessee, those acts and assume such duties as are consistent with the position.

Larry Pentecost, owner of the property, informed the Board that he agreed to the contract on the lease of the property and will be willing to sell the property if there is an industry in process of coming. The contract lasts another two years.

Bank Building Purchase

The board considered a proposal to purchase the old Simmons Bank Building for the city’s use, utilizing $619,000 the city was awarded in American Rescue Plan disaster recovery funds to be used for COVID related purposes. The mayor noted the money has to be obligated by 2024 and spent by 2026. If the money is not spent, it must be returned to the Federal Government.

Mayor McAdams has been in contact with Simmons Bank for the old bank building, because it provides a drive-thru for the citizens. The current City Hall is also an older, out-date building. An offer was made to Simmons Bank for $175,000 contingent on board approval. As part of the proposal, Simmons is asked to fix the drive-thru, leave the furniture and have the security system repaired.

The mayor stated the current City Hall could be used for the Fire Department.

She mentioned Goolsby Real Estate could stay in the building and pay rent.

Acquiring the building would provide a drive-through for the citizens. The board decided more information was needed regarding the building and what the funds may be spent for, before moving forward with the purchase, and therefore, tabled the issue.

Train Caboose Bid

The board unanimously approved a bid in the amount of $8,065 submitted by HHH Property Solutions, LLC. to sandblast and repaint the city’s train caboose display located on North Front Street.

The job will be paid for out of the FY 2022-23 budget.

Department Reports

In department reports, Fire Chief Bob Dudley stated planning for the Fire Prevention Festival has begun and the Grand Marshal will be Billy Godwin.

Chief Dudley informed the Board that FEMA will not help with replacing an emergency generator. A bid of $163,000.00 would be the cost to replace the generator, which includes material and labor. Generators obtained through county grant money have been installed at Greenfield’s city hall, fire station and radio repeater building. Electrical work behind city hall needs to be done to start preparing for the new generator. The estimated cost is $785. The board approved the expenditure by a vote of seven to zero, with Alderman Donald Ray High being absent.

Chief Dudley presented the board with five options to replace a 1990 fire apparatus. He noted it would take 24 months to receive the truck, once it is ordered, and it would be purchased through Sourcewell.

The board voted to accept option 2, which has a total cost of $388,344. It involves an initial payment of $100,000, which will give the city a pre-pay discount of $3,333, leaving a balance of $285,001 to pay upon delivery of the new fire truck. A motion to purchase the fire apparatus passed by a vote of six to one, with Alderman Bobby Morris voting no, and Alderman Donald Ray High being absent.

Chief Dudley said he received a bid from Cooper Dirtwork for the demolition and removal of the William Horner building at 107 and 109 Broad Street and the Williams building next door, because the bidder stated the only way he could do the demolition is to take down all three buildings and haul off the debris. Chief Dudley, City Recorder Callie Smithson and Mayor Cindy McAdams had a meeting with the Williams family and they agreed to the demolition, but wanted to keep both of the lots. Alderwoman Kelly Keylon stated the city is not liable if the building does fall. However, Alderman James Roy Pope stated the city needs to go through the regular process before spending money to tear down the buildings. Following discussion, the board voted to table the demolition.

Public Works Director Robert Rodriguez reported the bush hog went out earlier that day. He stated the parts to fix it are $2,893, or a brand-new bush hog could be purchased for $5,700.

The board voted to amend the FY 2021-22 budget to purchase the new bush hog costing $5,700.

In the Parks and Recreation Department report, Mayor McAdams informed the board that Parks and Recreation Director Kirk McCartney quit and Chris Fulcher has taken over the position as of May 3rd.

According to City Recorder Smithson, the April, 2022, monthly reports of daily cash receipts, deposits and bank balances, monthly revenue, payroll, changes in utility billing, and expenses totaled $33,901.85. After being examined and discussed by the mayor and board members, the board approved the report.

Sales Tax Collections Up

Mayor McAdams reported sales taxes were up over the past month, with local sales taxes increasing from $27,470.86 to $27,626.50, which amounts to a total increase of $155.64. During the same period, state sales taxes rose from $16,690.22 to $17,191.60, for an increase of $501.38. Local and state sales taxes combined, amounted to $44,818.80, for an overall increase of $657.02.

Announcements

Mayor McAdams announced the Yard of the Month Award has been presented to Johnny and Sara Cantrell of 169 HWY 124.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Greenfield City Board is Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.