Brenda Elaine Howe 1959 -2022 By Editor | June 2, 2022 | 0 Brenda Elaine Howe, 62, of South Fulton, died Saturday, May 28. She was born on August 24, 1959 to the late Raymond and Juanita Griffen Kyer. Hornbeak Funeral Home Posted in Obituaries