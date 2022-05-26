Shooting Hunger Event Raises Money for Backpack Program

From 2015 through 2020, Shooting Hunger events provided more than two million meals for hungry Tennesseans distributed through regional food banks. The Farm Bureau Family; TN Farmers Coop; and Farm Credit Mid-America/Rural 1st partner together each year to make Shooting Hunger a success by hosting sporting clays events across the great state of Tennessee.

In 2021, the state was blessed with three tremendous events. The Farm Bureau Family; TN Farmers Coop; and Farm Credit Mid-America/Rural 1st pulled together once again with the TN agriculture community to help those who need help the most, the hungry. The Shooting Hunger team made the decision to move the distribution of funds to the county level with a strong emphasis on providing funds to local school backpack programs that provide food to children over the weekend while the students are away from school.

Each county in Tennessee is eligible to receive $2,700 to go toward a local school backpack program. Backpack programs are administered across the state through churches, civic groups, and other non-profit entities. The Weakley County Backpack Program was the recipient of $2,700 through the program.

“Since Shooting Hunger events have always been a group effort between the three companies, we would like to continue with the same spirit of partnership among the agriculture community on the local level for distribution of funds,” event organizers noted in a press release.

The next event in West Tennessee is set for June 24. To learn more or find out how to get involved, visit shootinghunger.com.