Lisa Michelle (Covington) Taylor, 58, of Dresden, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, May 26 in Sunset Cemetery at 1 pm. Visitation will be Thursday at Bowlin Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. She was born May 21, 1964, to the late John Covington and surviving Evelyn (Moody) Pritchett.

