Gleason Turns Out for Academic Accolades

GLEASON (May 6) – Gleason School welcomed nearly 500 guests to celebrate the academic accomplishments of more than 100 students at their annual Academic Awards Night and Reception held earlier this month.

Families were treated to refreshments provided by Tammy Collins/Simply Southern Restaurant, as well as opportunities for family pictures by Amy Bratton Photography.

A Beta Induction Ceremony for the Gleason Elementary, Junior High, and High School Beta Clubs was led by Beta officers President Neely Pratt (Elementary), President Luke Lawrence (Junior High), and President Gracie Long (High School). Principal Lee Lawrence and Assistant Principal Monica Rollins then presented academic award plaques to Honor and Merit Roll students in grades 6-10, and Top Ten in the Junior and Senior classes.

In addition, special academic awards were announced, some of which included:

Perfect Attendance – 7th grader Shelby Mayo and Senior Cameron Thompson

Woodmen of the World History Awards presented by Woodmen Representative Kenneth Coker – Senior Gracie Long and 8th grader Luke Lawrence

High Achievers – Brinley Lehmkuhl, Sophie Beasley, Luke Lawrence, Elaine Covington, Zowie Tipton

Citizens of the Year – Luke Lawrence and Caleb Jones

Expressions of thanks went to Gleason Flower Market for use of their balloon arch for photos. Gratitude was also expressed to organizers Kerri Maddox, Janie Dellinger, Jessica Pratt, Amy Lawrence, Assistant Principal Monica Rollins, and Principal Lee Lawrence.

“We would like to compliment and congratulate all of the students who were invited to attend the Academic Awards Night for their hard work, dedication, and outstanding academic achievements at Gleason School,” said Lawrence.