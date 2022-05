Dr. David Wray Adams, Sr., 82, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Thomas Hospital Nashville. A Memorial Service is Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church Gleason. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Interment is at Caledonia Cemetery, McKenzie, at a later date.

He was born December 25, 1939, to the late Ernest and Flossie Mae Holland Adams.

