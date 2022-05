Bitsy Brewer, 94, died Sunday, May 22, 2022. Services will be Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Visitation is Wednesday night, May 25, from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, May 26, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow in Tansil Cemetery in Sharon. He was born December 9, 1927, to the late Charlie “Bud” Brewer and Minnie L. Forrester.

