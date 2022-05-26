Andrews Announces Bid for Sheriff Seat

David Lee Andrews is announcing his election bid for the position of Sheriff of Weakley County as an Independent candidate. Andrews is married to Lisa Dotson Andrews and the couple resides in Gleason. They have four sons, David, Greg, John and Dalton. Andrews has worked in law enforcement for 38 years, with 20 of those as a patrol sergeant for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department. He is a veteran of the United States Army and Tennessee Army National Guard.

“Presently, I have served eight years as Police Chief in Bradford. Most of my career, I have served in a leadership position. I am certified in Tennessee Law Enforcement Management and Administration. My training consists of dispatcher, correction officer, patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, field training officer, investigator, special response team, K-9 trainer/handler, budgeting, grant writing, DUI and Drug Task Force. I served several years in partnership with the TN Highway Safety Office,” Andrews noted in a press release.

“My mission of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is to provide the highest quality service, in partnership with all communities to protect life and property through education, prevention, proactive problem-solving, and enforcement.

“My vision for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department will be known for its community service orientation, effective crime prevention through community involvement, and for providing a safe living and working environment for all the citizens of Weakley County. Our department will strive for professionalism and integrity by maintaining high ethical and performance standards. Technical advancement, training and professional development will be supported to enhance the effectiveness and provide the safest possible environment for all Weakley County Sheriff Department members.

Employees will be encouraged and supported to be proactive and flexible in identification of problems and solutions within the department. Enforcement action will be based upon respect for the individual rights and the commitment to protect the safety of all persons within the county. Dedicated to who we serve, our department will continue to keep individuals and families safe and our county safe,” he noted.

“I would love for a chance to earn your vote and support for the August 4th election,” Andrews added.

