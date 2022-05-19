Local Farmers Markets Kick Off Season

The City of Dresden and the City of Martin opened their Farmers Markets over the weekend as they hosted community members excited about the growing season. Elmer Barns (Above) of Barns Produce returned as a vendor for this year’s market. He has brought his collections of homegrown vegetables to the Terry Oliver Pavilion since the beginning of the Dresden Farmers Market. Although he lives outside of Dresden, Barns said he enjoys the company of the good people of Dresden. Dresden’s market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon throughout the season, with future shopping days to be determined. In Martin, it was a strawberry-themed event, featuring live music by the Oxford Street Band and a table set up where youth could paint their own clay flowerpot to take home at no charge. The Martin market is also open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. Both markets offer a Facebook page, with weekly updates. Photos by Jasmine Williams and Sabrina Bates/The Enterprise