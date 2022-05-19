Graduates with Honors

Kaylin Patel of Martin graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin over the weekend. Kaylin graduated with Honors from the university, where she received a degree in mechanical engineering with a focus in mechatronics. The Westview High School alumna earned numerous postsecondary scholarships and claimed the title of Engineering Student of the Year during her freshman year at UTM. She spent many summers interning at Parker Hannifin in Greenfield. Her proud parents are Manish and Sarah Patel of Martin. Her proud grandparents are Roger and Cindy McPeak of Dresden.