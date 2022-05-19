Dresden’s Darla Mallory Graduates from Murray State

MURRAY, KENTUCKY (May 14) — Darla Mallory from Dresden, Tennessee, has graduated from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in Public & Community Health.

Darla is the daughter of Claude and Donna Mallory.

Darla graduated Summa Cum Laude and held multiple leadership positions in student organizations on the Murray State University campus. She presided over Murray State’s Health and Wellness Peer Educators Association as the Student Coordinator and as the Community Outreach Chair. She was an active member of the Student Health Educators Association and served as a student ambassador for the MSU School of Nursing and Health Professions. She was also involved with the Student Government Association, Campus Activities Board, and her sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta. She served as both a ritual guard and the Director of Leadership for her sorority during her time at Murray State. During the 2021-2022 academic year, Darla completed a dual-internship with the Marshall County Health Department (Benton, Kentucky) and Four Rivers Behavioral Health Regional Prevention Center (Paducah, Kentucky), accumulating over 600 hours of internship work. She graduated with having earned the most community service hours in her sorority during the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 academic years. Darla had recently been appointed as an ambassador the Southern Association of College Student Affairs for this year. She will begin working on her Master of Arts in Postsecondary Education this summer with certifications in Student Affairs and Higher Education Management.

As part of its centennial year in 2022, Murray State University hosted commencement ceremonies for spring/summer 2022 graduates as well as fall/winter 2021 graduates on Saturday, May 14, at the CFSB Center.

A total of 1,501 degree applicants comprised the spring/summer 2022 graduating class of degree applicants, including doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. A total of 34 states and 16 countries were represented in the spring/summer 2022 graduating class.

