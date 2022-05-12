Tennessee Iris Festival: Saturday Scenes

SATURDAY SCENES – The 42nd annual Tennessee Iris Festival concluded on Saturday, May 7, with the Grand Parade kicking off the day’s events. This year’s parade featured local agencies as its Grand Marshals – the Dresden Fire Department, Dresden Police Department, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, and Weakley County Municipal Electric System – for all of the members’ dedication to service during the December 2021 tornado and days and months that followed. As is tradition, the Governor’s Luncheon recognized dignitaries for their hard work planning the annual Iris Festival event. For more photos from the week-long festival, visit the Dresden Enterprise’s Facebook page. Photos by Jasmine Williams/The Enterprise