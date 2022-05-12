Students Job Shadow Courthouse Officals

Two Dresden High School students, Isabell Cantrell and Marlee Scronce, job shadowed at the Weakley County Trustee’s office and Weakley County Register’s office last week. They spent the day learning about County Government and the functions of the two offices. They are pictured with Weakley County Register of Deeds April Jones and Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd. The Weakley County Register of Deeds is responsible for maintaining public records and documents relating to real estate ownership. For more information, contact Jones at 731-364-3646. The Weakley County Assessor’s Office establishes the assessed value of property, and the Board of Commissioners set the tax rate. Once the Assessor certifies the assessment roll and the tax rate is set, the Trustee applies the tax rate to every $100 of assessed value. Real Estate taxes are due at the Weakley County Trustee’s Office on an annual basis beginning the first Monday in October of each year, through the last day in February of the following year. The Trustee sends tax notices to the owner’s last record of address as it appears on the tax roll. For more information, contact Floyd at 731-364-3643.